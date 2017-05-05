Northern operating theatre ready for use, says officer

Health Department Secretary Pascoe Kase has commissioned the Popondetta General Hospital operating theatre and it is ready for use, chief executive officer Dr Opum Petrus says.

Petrus told The National that the building was certified on Tuesday and all requirements were met so it was ready to be utilised.

Prime Minister Peter O’Neill announced that it would be open from yesterday.

“All the services including water and power into the building were fully completed and we will use it any time now,” Petrus said.

“The disruption that happened was just a minor incident, it did not stop the programme as the theatre was certified and the traditional dancers continued their singsing and we completed with the pondo (feast) the typical Oro way.”

Petrus said the hospital board and management had planned to have the opening well before the writs were issued for the national elections last month.

