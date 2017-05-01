Northern sees peaceful nomination week

NOMINATIONS for the general elections in Northern have been quiet with the regional seat and Sohe electorate both recording 11 candidates each while eight candidates registered for Ijivitari, according to reports from Popondetta police.

Northern police commander Chief Inspector Lincoln Gerari said candidates have quietly nominated.

“The people in Oro have cooperated with police and nominations are being conducted quietly,” he said.

“Even with the general law and order situation, the place all seems quiet at the moment.”

Gerari said Governor Gary Juffa was among the 11 candidates who have already nominated for the regional seat.

Juffa, who had planned for a quiet nomination was surprised by his supporters who turned out in numbers.

Another regional candidate, wife of the National Capital District governor Jean Parkop, attracted quite a number of women supporters during her nomination.

Current Ijivitari MP David Arore had opted to stand for the regional seat.

Gerari said a strong contender for the Ijivitari seat at this stage was former by-election candidate Seldon Deilala.

Meanwhile, Gerari said the people of Kokoda and Northern celebrated ANZAC Day on Tuesday with the short visit by Governor-General of Australia Sir Peter Cosgrove and Lady Lynne.

He said the event which lasted for about half an hour involved students from the nearby primary schools who sang the national anthem and cited the pledge.

Governor Juffa, provincial and community leaders also attended the event which ended at 9.30am.

Sir Peter and dignitaries arrived on the Australian Defence Force helicopters.

He and Lady Lynne visited the Kokoda Museum and held informal meetings with the community leaders before leaving.

Like this: Like Loading...