Not certain Sir Mekere genuine about stance

I have seen in the print media that Sir Mekere is coming back to the political arena the second time after resigning from active politics

And his main reason being the old saying “wants to save the sinking economy”.

This is not true.

His hideout for corruption has been exposed by PNC-led government.

Is he the same guy that got the nail and hammer to nail his sandals with other so call like-minded people at Bluff Inn Hotel some years back?

We taught he was serious in his actions therefore decided to send him back to the Parliament but dashed off for freedom in the land of milk and honey.

We Papua New Guineans are not blind.

You cannot teach an old dog with a new trick

We are all for Malabag and his PNC leadership to take us through for another five year term.

Yamo Pita

Like this: Like Loading...