Do not confuse work of church: MP

HUON Gulf MP Ross Seymour, pictured, says the work of politics and church should not be confused.

He said this during the opening of Laukanu Lutheran Church building in Salamaua, which he helped with funding of K10,000 from his district funds.

Seymour said the people of Laukanu and Salamaua should be proud of what they had achieved.

He said Laukanu would receive K20,000 for the primary school, musical instruments for the church and a boat for the Gejamsaoc (church women’s group) at Christmas.

Seymour urged the people of Laukanu and Huon Gulf not to confuse the work of politics and the church.

“I see that the church plays politics,” he said.

“We are confusing ourselves here.

“When we do this, the sheep go astray.”

Seymour commended the people of Laukanu for the work they had done in the building of the new church.

“I wish I could do more for Laukanu, but our money in the district is not enough for everybody,” he said.

Like this: Like Loading...