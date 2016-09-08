Do not demand compo: Maru

THERE should be no compensation demands for road developments that will be taking place in the Yangoru-Saussia district, says Richard Maru.

Maru MP and Trade, Commerce and Industry Minister made the remarks when he officiated at a ground breaking ceremony for two new roads last week.

He announced all villages in his district would be linked or connected by roads by mid-next year.

The roads include Negrie to Tangori road which will be constructed at a cost of K800,000 and Negrie to Baimuru to be constructed at the cost of K350,000.

Work on six other roads are currently in progress and in the next few weeks, the district will be issuing contracts for another three roads and will continue to build more roads until the end of this year.

Maru urged his people to look after these roads and embrace developments. “With these road links, villagers can now bring their garden produce to the market to sell, bring the sick to the nearest aid post and travel to Wewak town to do shopping.”

He said it was not easy building roads up on the mountains with vast terrains, risky slopes and steep cliffs.

