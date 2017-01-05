Do not demand money from intending candidates: Leader

WOMEN leader Dere Cecillia has called on the people to stop demanding money from those intending to contest the general election.

Cecillia, the regional president of Women In-Politics, told The National from Kundiawa that some women intending to contest were thinking twice about it because of the pressure from people asking for money to vote for them.

“I want to call on the people not to go around demanding money and other materials from intending candidates,” she said.

She said the mentality of people going from one candidate to another demanding resources in return for votes would discourage candidates.

She said while some people intending to stand had money to throw around, others were not as rich.

Cecillia said election-related trouble normally happened after the election when losing candidates and their supporters attacked people who received money from them but voted for others.

“I am appealing to the people to stop going around demanding money and other materials from intending candidates or sitting MPs,” she said.

She also appealed to the people not to accept bribes from candidates.

She also pointed out that women and children often became victims of tribal fights caused by election results.

