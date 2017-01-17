Not enough economic incentives: Report

By LUKE KAMA

THERE are currently not enough economic incentives available in Papua New Guinea to attract investment in affordable housing projects, a report says.

The latest report released by the National Research Institute (NRI) providing insights into developing an effective and efficient affordable housing strategy in Port Moresby, states that the main goal of private investors is to maximise profit in their investments.

“Private developers will only invest in housing when they are certain of making a profit,” it said.

“But in PNG, there are not enough economic incentives available to attract private investors.

“Most building materials and machines are imported and are expensive, which subsequently increases the cost of building houses and consequently increases house rentals and selling prices,” it said.

The report also noted that the shortages of secured land for economic development and high selling prices of available land also contributed to the push up housing costs. Policy interventions from Government agencies responsible are also needed to attract private investors.

“They (private developers) play an important role in providing housing.

“The Government should consider reviewing import duties of building materials and machines, providing tax credits to private developers that are involved in provision of affordable housing and putting more effort into releasing customary land for development.”

The report said providing affordable housing to residents of Port Moresby has become an increasingly challenging issue.

This is because of the shortages of secured land for residential property development, insufficient basic infrastructure, rapid rural to urban migration and the urban housing sector evolving from a government dominated system to a market-driven system.

