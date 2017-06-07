Not enough effort put into refugee deal

A CONCERN from Manus citizens to a political leader who run the province from 2012-2017.

As an observer I will say the regional member Charlie Benjamin did not put enough effort over the refugees deal to stop the agreement with the O’Neill government of deploying refugees to Manus.

There were many sweet talks over spin off benefits and saying that these are some form of services to be supportive to locals.

I personally did not see any benefits at all taking place in Manus development.

All I see and hear is rape and violence of alyssum seekers will locals. So what king of benefits is it?

Development awareness was about three secondary school and the Lorengau general hospital will be upgraded under this agreement of the refugees deal.

These facilities are still not upgraded as promised.

Manus citizen

Like this: Like Loading...