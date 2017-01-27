Not enough police: Baki

PAPUA New Guinea is way below United Nation’s accepted ratio of one policeman to 450 citizens, according to Police Commissioner Gari Baki.

He said the country had a police force of about 6500 which equated to about 1230 Papua New Guineans per policeman.

“As you may be aware, PNG has a population of about eight million people and steadily rising,” he said.

“In fact, according to the National Statistical Office, we have a projected growth rate of 3.1 per cent.

“In the 2001 National Statistical Office census, it was reported that since 1980 the population of Papua New Guinea has more than doubled, from three million to about 7.3 million people in a matter of 31 years.”

“Now, six years on, we are in 2017, and going by the 3.1 per cent projected rate, the estimated population of Papua New Guinea is 8,431,500.

Baki said 1:6,500 was way below the United Nations accepted ratio of one policeman for every 450 citizens.

“For Papua New Guinea, when you add in our international friends, visitors and the expatriate communities, we just do not have enough policemen to go around. Funding and manpower constraints have not allowed us to be there for everyone.”

