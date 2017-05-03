Not so happy customer at the “Green Bank”

LET me express my disappointment on how BSP are dealing with their customers.

I called a lending officer to check on the status of my loan application, no one answered. I sent emails every day and still on feedback.

People borrow for a purpose and I desperately needed that particular fund for the purpose on the particular date however it passed.

I visited the branch during my lunch break (one hour) but could not pass through the lines within the hour.

Maybe the bank should remove emails and the landline phone for lending officers.

I believed that there are internal trainings given to BSP workers on ‘Customer Service’ and etc but I don’t see them have being utilised.

Concerned Customer



