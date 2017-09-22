Not happy with PM’s 13 selection

THE selection of players for the PM’s 13 to play against Australia is a national shame.

How can the Digicel Cup players play and win or score tries against the champions of rugby league?

We should have included players with international experience.

This is an intentional event and the Papua New Guinea Rugby Football League should have picked players with that level of experience and exposure.

Can the PNGRFL board make adjustments before it’s too late?

Rolexman, Mt Hagen

