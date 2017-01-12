Do not hold recruits to ransom

IF any police recruitment officer is caught practicising nepotism or bias, they should be reported so that proper investigations are carried out and the matter resolved immediately.

Why are people complaining after the recruitment exercise was completed, which is affecting the process and the applicants.

Let the recruitment process proceed for the new intakes for 2017 and those officers who are involved in nepotism or bias can be questioned if people, who have laid their complaints have, facts and evidence to support their claims.

The Police force needs more manpower and resources to combat the ever increasing crime and lawlessness.

So let the recruitment exercise continue.

Jeremiah Tipsit Aroh

Port Moresby

