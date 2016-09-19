Do not increase nomination fee

ALLOW me to express my view in regards to the proposed amendments for the nomination fees for the 2017 general election.

I believe the proposal to increase the current nomination fee of K1000 to K10,000 is unconstitutional.

The National Goals and Directive Principles of the Constitution clearly state under the Equality and Participation provision that all citizens to have an equal opportunity to participate in, and benefit from, the development of our country.

The proposed increase will be a serious breach of our Constitution which will be a major disadvantage for intending candidates for 2017.

They will not have an equal opportunity to participate in the political development of our country. The Constitution is bigger than any Member of Parliament.

Let us not create laws for the benefit of the minority and marginalise the majority of our people.

Increasing the nomination fees does not change the GDP or improve the living standards

of the people.There is no guarantee that those intending candidates who pay the K10,000 nomination fee will win the election.

Let us follow Australia who imposes nomination fees stands $1000 and $2000 respectively.

I hope my fellowPapua New Guineans will advise their MPs not to support this amendment in the true spirit of our Constitution.

Osbourne Karmie

Port Moresby