Not as many business opportunities as before

THE investment portfolio in Madang is in its lowest moments these times.

Business opportunities are not that attractive as it used to be some years ago.

The concerned authorities and persons must come down to the root of the problems the province is being faced with in terms of slowdown in business activities and instilling business investments interests.

Even though the province has one or two impact projects and/or activities around but that does not result in consistent cash inflows resulting in residents finding it a bit difficult to cope with the high cost of living in Madang.

Businesses at times are struggling to survive in this kind of environments where it is not conducive to do business in terms of attracting substantial cash inflows.

It is observed that most times that gang robberies are rampant in the province.

When are the provincial authorities and national functions concerned going to restore the interest of attracting investments into the province and instil confidence to the existing businesses?

Some of the areas that need improvements are policing in the town to be on a consistency basis given the seriousness of day time robberies and related illegal happenings that are occurring at certain times.

And sea patrolling needs to be extended because Madang is a marine time province and therefore these two policing needs must be seriously looked into and addressed.

Yorine Inove

Madang

Like this: Like Loading...