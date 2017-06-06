Do not promote empty promises by candidates

THE volumes of our two daily newspapers, The National and Post Courier have increased. Since the issue of writs, there are more pages in newspapers than they used to be.

Why? In essence, news refers to what has already happened. Rather, there are journalists who are adding so much political campaigns made by candidates and MPs in their electorates.

The people of Papua New Guinea are not stupid.

We know MPs and candidates do not fulfill what they promise during election periods. Secondly, what an MP or a candidate promises to his people in his electorate are of no interest to the nation.

Journalists, remember, all these are not news but vague promises.

As educated elites, stop increasing the volumes of newspapers with baseless and unworthy promises made by MPs and candidates during campaigns.

James Yangiat

Mulitaka/Laiagam, Enga

