Do not put the Electoral Commission under pressure, govt told

A LOCAL level government president in Morobe has called on the Government to quickly settle what is owed to service providers and not put the Electoral Commissioner under pressure.

Leron-Wantoat president Andrew Gena last week said Electoral Commissioner Patilias Gamato should be focused on delivering the general election and should not be distracted by service providers demanding their outstanding claims.

“I call on the Government to find money somewhere to pay those service providers,” Gena said.

Gamato has an important role to deliver a successful national election and should not be bothered by claims which he has no idea about.”

Sevice providers have been fronting up at the Electoral Commission headquarters in Port Moresby demanding payments for various services rendered to the commission in the last election and the 2013

LLG election – about K70 million in total.

Gamato last week said a lawyer had threatened to take him, the Finance Secretary and the State Solicitor to court over those outstanding bills.

Gena said this matter should not be dragged on but should be resolved quickly.

“The government should not use Gamato as a tool to shoulder its burden but settle what is owes to the disgruntled service providers,” he said.

Gena said the commission should review all the claims and verify if they are genuine.

