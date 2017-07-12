We did not quarrel with EC: Advisers

THE three members of the electoral advisory committee that quit this week say they did not have a quarrel with the Electoral Commission.

They said they had no qualms about their roles nor any differences with Electoral Commissioner Patilias Gamato or among themselves.

The committee consisted of Ombudsman Richard Pagen, Professor John Luluaki and Richard Kassman.

In ajoint statement, they said:

“The creation of the wrong perception that there are serious disagreements or divisions between the EAC and Commissioner Gamato, regarding the function of the EAC and the absence of information required by the EAC is most unfortunate. The decision by the members of the EAC to resign is not the result of a lack of co-operation by the Electoral Commission let alone Mr Gamato as Electoral Commissioner, as alleged. The allegation, which has been attributed to the members of the AEC, is unjustified and erroneous.

“What we say indeed as we did is that despite our written requests, for various reasons, the PNG Electoral Commission is unable to provide the information requested and this, despite clear and unambiguous written directions by Commissioner Gamato to relevant officers of the Electoral Commission to provide such information,” the statement said.

“There may be legitimate reasons for these officers and others in the Electoral Commission for not being able to provide this information. However, at no time did the Electoral Commission inform the EAC of the reason(s) which may have prevented it from being in a position to provide the required information.”

“To take this decision was only a formality to confirm a situation that was already a fact. In the circumstances, the resignations were therefore not premature, as Commissioner Gamato claims, only unavoidable”.

Meanwhile, senior lawyer Dr Vergil Narokobi said the resignation of the advisory committee was a “big blow” to the transparency, integrity and fairness of the elections.

Narokobi said some of the information that the committee requested were details of the electoral roll and the ballot distribution in each district.

“The information will be used to compare, for example, whether the total number of votes matched figures on the electoral roll and whether the Electoral Commission issued matching number of ballot papers according to figures on the electoral roll for a particular district,” he said.

“This will help the committee decide whether there are good grounds of cancelling the writ before declaration and advise the electoral commissioner accordingly.”

He said it would have also assisted the Electoral Commission to dispel rumours of extra ballot papers being misused.

“But their resignation brings to question the integrity, transparency and fairness of the 2017 national election,” he said.

