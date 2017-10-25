CORPORATE predators from the globalisation empires and their agents work cleverly.

They capitalise on our ignorance and under-informed knowledge about the capitalist world.

They push weak third-world governments to adopt land mobilisation schemes.

Whether it be “voluntary” or not, it’s all the same.

They are trying to get your (our) traditional land … full stop.

Do not register your traditional land under any circumstances.

I am, you are, we are always owners of this land from creation.

The metamorphic “State” arrived here only on Sept 16, 1975.

Our inheritance was far plunged in ancient origins and the great abyss of time.

Why should I register a property that is mine and will always be mine, and transferable to generation after generation?

Cyril Gare

Patriot

