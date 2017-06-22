Do not talk about B’ville independence

I WOULD like to raise concerns on certain political lies from the Opposition leader in relation to Bougainville issues.

Just recently, Don Polye went across to Bougainville to campaign for his candidates and publicly stated that when he becomes the prime minister, he will grant independence to Bougainville.

He urged voters to vote for his candidates so that Bougainville can become independent.

That is contradictory to what he stated during an interview with the CNN last year where he expressed his views for Bougainville not to become independent.

To all MPs and Parliamentary leaders travelling to Bougainville, do not to talk about Bougainville independence when campaigning for your candidates.

Singka Paul

