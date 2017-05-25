Do not use firearms, candidates told

POLICE in East Sepik has asked general election candidates not to have firearms while campaigning.

“A warning to others, supporters and candidates should be discouraged from campaigning with firearms,” said provincial police commander Peter Philip after Wewak Open seat candidate Jamie Maigau was taken into police custody for possession of firearm.

Philip said 30-year-old Maigau, from Sapuain in the Wewak district, has been released on bail to appear in court later.

Maigau contested the same seat in the 2012 general lections.

