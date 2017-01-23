Nothern hospital in need of revamp

THE Popondetta General Hospital needs an overhaul to its mortuary, chief executive officer Dr Gunzee Gawin says.

Gawin said the recent road accident in which 13 people died had made them realise the need for a bigger and improved morgue.

“Our morgue has a capacity for 12 bodies,” he said.

“But at the time of the accident, we had more than 20 bodies.

“Thanks to the Northern disaster committee headed by Trevor Magei and Swire Shipping which provided a refrigerator container which created space for 13 bodies.

“It showed us that we had to increase our capacity.

“That’s something that we will be looking at with stakeholders.”

He said of the 16 injured people treated at the hospital, six had been sent home while 10 were in a stable condition and recovering.

Four are children.

