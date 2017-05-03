Nothing to show for MP’s statement

I write in reference to the article ‘Public Funds spent to improve children’s livelihood’ (The National, May 1, 2017).

The statement by the Kairuku Hiri MP Peter Isoaimo that he has in this term of office spent public funds to fix Kairuku district roads infrastructure especially Mekeo Kuni is not true.

The statement is a mockery and a slap in the face for the 31,000 people of Mekeo whose road is impossible for vehicles including 4-wheel drives leaving the people carrying their goods like donkeys every day.

Mekeo people are no longer fools to accept sweet talk and are ready to make changes in this election.

KP Eddy

Aipeana, Kairuku

