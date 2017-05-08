Nova defeat Valley Hunters

Nova defeated Valley Hunters 38-30 in an entertaining match which saw both teams scoring five tries each in the premier grade encounter in the Capital Rugby Union on Saturday.

The deciding factor was the conversions and a late penalty kick awarded to Nova which sealed the victory for them.

Nova had the edge with representative players Elipema Kini (Pukpuks 15) at number 8 and Freddie Rova (Pukpuk 7s) in the centres.

The duo led the charge for attack and defence creating numerous opportunities, while Kini crossed over with two tries of his own.

However, this did not deter the energetic Hunters who matched Nova in all aspects of the game.

They managed to close the margin with two tries in the last 10 minutes of the game but poor conversion rate cost them the game.

Other CRU results; (Premier) University 48 def Juggernauts 0, (A grade) University 24 def Nova 5, Brothers 12 def Harlequins 5, (Women’s) Nova 67 def Juggernauts 0, Wanderers 49 def Harlequins 5.

