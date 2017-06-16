Nova take on Piggies in CRU main game

CAPITAL Rugby Union’s regular season matches resume this weekend at Bava Park as the competition moves into round nine.

In tomorrow’s first premier grade match defending champions University, who are currently in third place, take on second-placed Nova at 1.50pm.

The Piggies form has been uneven of late giving Nova a chance of an upset.

The experience and power of the Piggies pack will certainly trouble the younger Nova outfit, who will have to find a way to nullify Uni.

The second premier grade match sees the improving Wanderers, who are fourth, taking on the Crusaders.

Although weakened by the departure of some of their senior players the Wanderers have managed to bring together a group of competitive young players who have proven that they belong in the premier grade.

Sunday’s matches see Brothers face Juggernauts and Harlequins clash with Valley Hunters.

