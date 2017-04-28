NPL football sees Madang host Morobe

SOCCER fans in Madang will be treated to top class football action when host, Laiwaden FC take on Welgris Morobe United at Laiwaden Oval tomorrow.

Laiwaden coach Bob Morris called on all fans to come support the FFPNG’s National Premier League.

After their drawn match last week in Lae, Laiwaden will have home ground advantage and look to get their first win.

Morobe under Daino Sami will be out to continue their good run started off by their 7-0 hammering of Bulolo last week.

Sami said he was pleased to see the NPL giving rural talents a chance to play at the semi-professional level. He said his side were confident their quality would see them through.

At the Lae Football Association Park, Bulolo will want to restore some lost pride when the take on Markham and in the second game, Nawaeb led by Eliuda Fugre take on Lahi United.

In the Southern Conference, the highlight of round two is the Papaka-Hekari United game.

Fixtures: Northern Conference – Laiwaden v Morobe, Bulolo v Markham, Nawaeb v Lahi United; Southern Conference – Hekari United v Papaka, Admiralty v Rapatona, Erema v Koupa Amoana.

Like this: Like Loading...