NPL fulfils promise of reaching four regions

THE Football Federation Papua New Guinea (FFPNG) has fulfilled one of its primary goals by reaching all four regions of the country.

At a meeting with all affiliates from the Highlands region in Goroka, an elated FFPNG president John Kapi Natto thanked the affiliates for their support and confidence in helping him fulfil the federation’s vision to take football to the rural population.

“The meeting is the first step in formalising FFPNG’s vision which is to cover all four corners of the country,” Kapi Natto said.

He thanked the association representatives for taking time out from their busy election schedules to attend the meeting in Goroka.

So far the FFPNG has had meetings with its affiliates in the Momase, Southern and New Guinea Islands regions.

Kapi Natto said with the support of associations around PNG, FFPNG would be ready to register and incorporate FFPNG with the PNG Investment Promotion Authority to be recognised as an entity.

Kapi Natto also thanked clubs in Goroka for supporting their president Cathy Agunam in her decision to join the FFPNG in a bid to drive football in the region.

Kapi Natto said Agunam and the newly-appointed FFPNG Highlands coordinator Robert Upaiga would liaise with associations and stakeholders to take football throughout the region.

