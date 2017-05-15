NPL Southern leg sees Admiralty draw with Erema

THE local talent from Manus Admiralty put on a gallant performance to come from behind to force a draw against Erema in the Southern conference of the National Premier League challenge on Saturday.

Cheered on by Manus faithful, the Peter Sakael-coached team did not let their supporters down.

Sakael was disappointed with a draw and strongly believed his boys could have done better.

The return of Admiralty veteran campaigner Nigel Johang in the midfield really strengthened their attack which almost caused an upset against Erema.

Two quick goals by emerging Erema striker Joel Tiampo in the opening 20 minutes almost sank Admiralty but they kept their cool to dig deep to level the score.

Winger Lahai William scored a brilliant goal after a good pass for Johang before levelling the score in the second half.

Erema hit the front 3-2 from a good header by replacement Wesley Isaac before Malamal levelled the score in the dying minutes for the draw.

In the other matches in the Southern conference, Hekari United continued their dream run for the inaugural NPL premiership with a 5-1 thrashing of struggling Amoana Koupa FC.

Winger-cum striker Koriak Upaiga scored two goals, the deadly Tommy Semmy added another two while Kolu Kepo picked a single for the MRDC-sponsored team.

Midfielder Iamo Maneka scored the only goal for Amoana from a spot kick.

The main game was a thriller as the relatively unknown Rapatona side held the highly fancied Papaka to a 2-2 draw.

Papaka striker Tau Winnie started off well by scoring a goal in the seventh minute and later sent a good ball from a corner kick to Kila Gapi to secure a 2-nil lead in the opening minutes of the first half.

Rapatona flanker Tony Kalou pulled one off to put his team back in contention before flanker Pettersen Elijah scored the equaliser.

Striker Rodney Mobiha had several opportunities but lacked support from team mates.

Hekari maintains the lead on 12 points, Papaka on 8, Erema 8, Admiralty 4, Amoana 3 and Rapatona 2.

Papaka 2: (Tau Winnie, Kila Gapi, goals) Rapatona 2: (Tony Kalou, Pettershen Elijahgoals).

