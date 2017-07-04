NRI conducts survey for effective housing strategies

A group of researchers from the National Research Institute (NRI) conducted a survey on accessing affordable housing, trunk infrastructure and services in Port Moresby recently.

Prof Eugene Ezebola, programme leader of property sector development at National Research Institute, said this survey would assist the Government to develop effective housing strategies in Port Moresby.

“This survey is conducted with the purpose of collecting primary data from different suburbs of Port Moresby, including collecting data regarding the cost of buying a house and the locations of the house.

“The survey will also collect data regarding whether the locations of houses have access to trunk infrastructures such as pipe-borne water, good road network, health centre and other vital government services.”

Ezebola also said that this survey was in line with the objectives of the National Research Institute to assist the Government in providing orderly development.

“Trunk infrastructure is very important before building houses and once houses are built and completed then the services must also be effectively available to ensure a harmonious and peaceful society,” he said.

He said 30 students from the

University of Papua New Guinea were involved in conducting

this survey and this would

train them to become good researchers.

“This survey is also assisting to train UPNG students on how to conduct surveys and in research methodology.

“They also go for a pre-test so it would help them in both theory and practice.”

Like this: Like Loading...