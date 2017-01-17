NRI: Standard for measuring housing affordability lacking

STANDARDS for measuring housing affordability are lacking in PNG, according to a report.

The latest report released by the National Research Institute (NRI) on the country’s readiness to provide affordable housing said housing sector in PNG, especially in major cities such as Port Moresby, only focused on building houses without establishing standards for measuring their affordability.

“This has made housing become a luxury good, which implies that only rich people can access housing.

“Thus to develop an effective housing programme, it is important to consider supply and demand, as well as standards for assessing the programme’s progress,” the report said.

It said at present, the majority of the households seem not to be benefitting from the housing interventions provided by the Government – the first home ownership scheme (FHOS).

