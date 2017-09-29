NRL bid on horizon, says Meninga

WITH the success of the SP Hunters in the Intrust Super Cup, there is a lot of talk on Papua New Guinea having a team in the NRL.

It is obvious that having a PNG team in the NRL is the ultimate goal for the country and it will be a dream come true if it finally happens.

Former NRL players and even some current ones made comments that the NRL should seriously consider expanding into PNG.

After the Hunters made history winning their maiden premiership in the Q-Cup, the PNG government was motivated through Prime Minister and Sports Minister Peter O’Neill expressing his willingness to support an NRL bid.

Australian Kangaroos coach Mal Meninga, who visited PNG for the Prime Minister’s 13, said the dream could become a reality but there was still some way to go.

“There is still a few things that still have to be in place to strengthen like your national competition and your junior competition and the opportunity to play more games internationally,” Meninga said.

“But it should be part of your vision down the track and we’re not quite sure how long it’s going to take but I would think a 10-year plan for having a team in the NRL would be right.

“The success for the Hunters is enormous and it is a stepping stone for goals PNG sets for the future.”

