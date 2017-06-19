NRL, PNGRFL launch Mini Mod league programme

By WENDY MAGEA

THE National Rugby League (NRL) and the Rugby League World Cup 2017 launched the Mini Modified (Mini Mod) Rugby League programme with PNGRFL in Port Moresby last Friday.

Mini Mod is a modified rugby league competition under the RLWC 2017 ‘Come and Try’ initiative, for boys and girls aged six to 12 years old.

NRL in-country general manager, Mark Mom said the mini and modified games were a framework in the NRL activity plan to build the capacity of PNGRFL.

“The NRL in PNG is excited to be working alongside the Rugby League World Cup 2017 and PNGRFL in bringing our national sport to a new audience in a fund and inclusive way,” Mom said.

“The RLWC2017 Come and Try initiative will not only provide a vehicle for children to develop rugby league skills but also a platform to reflect positive messaging around respect with community from a young age.”

RLWC host city manager Tasman Samuel compared PNG to other developed countries saying, PNG would excel further at international level if there were good junior development programmes.

“We can excel at the international level if we fix our junior programmes up,” Samuel said.

Ten schools are involved in the mini modified competition that will be run over the next six months.

Mom said the programme would expand to other parts of the country and children have to be registered under schools to be part of it.

“We want to encourage kids to stay in school and we want kids watching from the outside to understand that may be if I went to school I can participate in this programme.”

PNGRLF board director Don Fox, pledged his support with plans of mini mod matches played as curtain-raisers at PNG Hunters home matches.

