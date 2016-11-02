NSCL’s management system to boost services

By MARK HAIHUIE

MEMBERS of the Nasfund Contributors Savings and Loan Society Limited can expect improved services with the launching of a web-based management system in Port Moresby.

Nasfund Contributors Savings and Loan Society Limited general manager Vari Lahui said the Save Loan Smart would greatly enhance efficiency in its services.

“We are acquiring a new operating system which we firmly believe will meet the needs of the growing society band, and further improve the standards of delivery to the 82,000 members nationwide” Lahui said.

“SaveLoanSmart is a savings and loan management system that is widely used in other Pacific island countries and has been customised for the Papua New Guinea market.

“The customised system is web-based and contains an employer portal as well as a member portal which will allow real time interactions between NCSL, members and their employers to ensure even quicker processing turn-around times on applications lodged by members.

“This can be accessed from anywhere where internet services are available”.

SaveLoanSmart was developed by CouldApp Laboratories (PNG) Limited, a joint venture company between Nasfund Contributors Savings and Loan Society Limited and Fiji-based Software Factory Limited. It aims to provide customised software solutions for the PNG market.

NCSL also launched its new Loan Insurance products that will be loaned out to members on 1:2 ratio basis.

“The loan insurance project is designed to ensure that borrowing members are financially insured in the event of encountering disability resulting in the loss of employment or death” Lahui said.

