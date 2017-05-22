NSI gets Highlands Games-ready

THE National Sports Institute is embarking on a much-needed programme of competitions over the next few weeks as it stages a series of invitational meets for Highlands teams and neighbouring provinces that will be competing at the PNG Games in Kimbe later this year.

The purpose of this series of competition is to provide an avenue for provincial teams to have competition experience and ensure they are Games-ready come November.

Many provincial teams have continued training since the deferral of the Games but have not had the opportunity to compete.

The management of the National Sports Institute are sure competing in these meets will encourage teams to stay focused on their preparations towards the Kimbe Games.

The first in this series of competitions was a kickboxing tournament from May 5-7.

Teams from Eastern Highlands, Chimbu, Western Highlands, Enga and Hela participated at the kickboxing competition and expressed their gratitude to NSI for the initiative..

The second series of competitions will be conducted on May 26-28 and will include athletics, boxing and volleyball.

This will be followed by the third series from June 1-3, consisting of weightlifting, powerlifting, bodybuilding, touch football, darts and snooker. Another inclusion to the second series is the NSI road relay.

Teams wishing to compete in the road relay should contact Samu Sasama at the National Sports Institute for more information.

The due date for entry forms for both series is May 24.

Provincial teams are required to pay a fee of K200 for administrative costs towards the running of these competitions.

