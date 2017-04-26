NSI mentors children

THE National Sports Institute conducted their inaugural school leadership camp recently, with 17 students and three teachers from Goroka Grammar School in Goroka, Eastern Highlands.

The students were aged between 11 and 14 years-old.

The school leadership concept is a new initiative by the National Sports Institute targeted at developing and enhancing leadership skills in school-age children.

While schools provide avenues for students to acquire and build leadership skills, others outside of the school settings must also share the responsibility with teachers to develop the younger generation to become a vibrant force in our nation’s development.

The camp integrates physical activities, fun games, research, and public speaking to enhance the six principles of leadership: talk, respect, acceptance, cooperation, kindness and support.

The three-day camp contained day and night activities. Participants were camped at the institute and used its facilities to plan and carry out various activities.

Medical personnel from Goroka General Hospital also attended the camp to provide medical support to the children and the institute staff throughout the camp.

Included in the programme were motivational speakers, particularly athlete role models.

Several national representative athletes training at the institute, including elite softballer Shirley Tomangana, talked to the students.

Goroka Grammar School principal Paddy Kelly was impressed by the concept and the activities and said his school was excited to be the programme’s pioneer.

The camp was an initiative of the NSI director Janet Gimots.

The institute saw an apparent gap sports leadership and planned this camp.

The next camp is scheduled for the third-term school holidays.

