NSL briefs members on status

MEMBERS of the Nambawan Super Limited have been briefed on the performance of the company in terms of efficiency in its operations.

They attended their conference yesterday at the International Convention Centre in Port Moresby.

Nambawan Super Limited (NSL) chief of operation Charlie Gilichibi, pictured, briefed NSL members on the internal changes which are helping the company to be more efficient in its operations.

“There has been no fraudulent claims entertained by in the past 18 months due to stringent processes put in place to deter and identify such claims,” Gilichibi said.

Gilichibi highlighted an increase in accessibility to funds by internal systematic reforms allowing NSL members to access funds within 24 hours of lodging applications.

“Previously we had a system that was a relic and that members did not have access to,” he said.

“The new system in place allows NSL to better assist its members.

“Prior to these changes, there had been very slow processing of claims by members and Nambawan Super Limited has improved to be better than most other superannuation funds.

“Our call centre is one of the greatest things that has ever happened.

“The world standard is that 80 per cent of calls are answered within the first 20 seconds.

“For Nambawan Super, it is 99 per cent of calls responded to within five seconds of a call.

“We are setting the standard for the benefit of our members.”

