NSL champs Lae City close to settling on final 22

NATIONAL Soccer League champions Lae City Dwellers players have been in camp for a month now says coach Peter Gunemba, pictured.

He told The National that the friendly match against the Papua New Guinea Under-17s was the third for his side.

He currently has a 31-man training squad will be trimmed down to 22 after last Thursday’s 5-1 over the U17s.

Gunemba said he had invitations to scout players from other associations but time would not permit him because the Lae Football Association season ending late last month.

He said nine new players were in the team and they were all on trial.

“There are 22 spaces in the team so players have to prove themselves,” Gunemba said.

“I do not know when the NSL season will start but we’re looking forward to defend our title and also we’ll be ready for our O-League challenge.”

Gunemba said he had retained most of the senior players from last year and was urging them to push harder in 2017.

“We have experienced playing football in the O-League (OFC Champions League) and will focus on fitness and playing to the intensity of that level and playing fast football and executing our skills better,” Gunemba said

He said the franchise previously had players from four clubs – Panamex, Bumayong United, Zilu West and Poro – but this year they had included A League players from other clubs in the association.

“It would be good to have a balanced side that can represent Morobe and Lae.”

Players that have joined the train-on squad are: Giwa Tepo (Defence), Alex Kamen (City United), Moses Kamaken (LBC Esso), Kenneth Lailo, George Kori (Eriku Wawens), another player from Panamex and three from Poro.

“I believe the players we’ve chosen are good enough and will earntheir places in the Dwellers.”

Gunemba said by next week he would have settled on his final 22 players for the 2017 season and would focus on preparing for the NSL season and the O-League.

