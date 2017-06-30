NSL to complete games without sponsors

THE National Soccer League is expected to complete its games next month without a major corporate sponsor unlike previous years.

NSL chairman Benny Popoitai and PNGFA president David Chung met with the media yesterday to discuss matters on establishing a healthy partnership with relevant stakeholders including the media in making the semi-professional competition bigger and better next season.

Popoitai said having to be chairman of the board this season was a good experience as his team had identified key areas of improvement to move the competition forward.

“Our focus is on the future. We want our competition to grow and we will do all we can to achieve that aim,” Popoitai said.

Chung shared similar sentiments saying that despite the unavailability of a corporate backer, the PNGFA had been able to sustain the competition.

