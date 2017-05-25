NSL goes into recess as Kapuls start camp

By ISAAC LIRI

AFTER three weeks of football action, the National Soccer League will head into a three-week recess starting this weekend and resume on June 17.

NSL competition manager Simon Koima said the break is to allow NSL players in the national side to focus on their home-and-away fixtures against the Solomon Islands on June 9 in Honiara and June 14 in Port Moresby.

Current NSL players in the Kapuls camp are: Donovan Murray (PS United), Emmanuel Simon (Dwellers), Felix Komolong (Madang), Jacob Sabua (Yamaros), Patrick Aisa (Yamaros), Raymond Gunemba (Dwellers), Ronald Warisan (Dwellers), Samuel Kini (Madang), Stahl Gubag (Madang), Richard Alois (PS United) and Obert Bika (Dwellers).

Koima said the PNG Football Association semi-professional competition considered national duties a priority its players in the Kapuls were required to focus on.

Koima said after dialogue among NSL board members and the six NSL franchises, they agreed to suspend matches in order for the players to focus on their games against the Solomons.

The agreement was made based on the fact that the NSL board could not afford to have the Kapuls camp clash with the semi-professional competition.

Taking into account the interest of players, Koima said the three-week recess would also give the football fraternity in the country the opportunity to back the Kapuls campaign against their Melanesian neighbours.

With round four to restart on June 17, the competition will go for another five weeks with two mid-week games and end with round 10 on July 15. NSL Standings: Lae City Dwellers 7, PS United 7, Madang FC 4, Buang FC 4, Besta PNG United 1, Yamaros 1.

