NSL to kick off on Saturday

THE Papua New Guinea Football Association National Soccer League (NSL) is set to kick off on Saturday, with three exciting matches at the Laiwaden Oval in Madang.

Defending champions Lae City Dwellers, Besta PNG United FC, PS Huawei FC, Southern Strikers FC, Madang FC and Mt Hagen’s Buang FC will take to the field in the season opener.

Laiwaden Oval is expected to be packed to capacity on Saturday for its first triple header of the year in the Telikom National Soccer League.

The first game at 10am will between PNGFA development team Besta PNG United and PS Huawei, followed by Port Moresby-based newcomers Southern Strikers and Buang FC of Hagen having their first taste of semi-professional football.

The official kick off at 3pm between defending champions Lae City Dwellers and Madang FC should be a thriller.

Madang FC, with the home ground advantage, would be looking to cause an upset over the defending champions.

Competition manager Simon Koima said NSL was working around the clock to ensure all teams were ready for the kick off.

He said NSL would provide land transport and airfares for teams travelling from their home bases to game venues but movement from team camps to the playing fields would be handled by the clubs themselves.

“Each franchise club must also meet their accommodation cost and not NSL,” Koima said.

Draws: Besta PNG United FC v PS Huawei FC – 10am; Buang FC v Southern Strikers FC – 12.30pm; Lae City Dwellers v Madang FC – 3pm

