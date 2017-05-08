NSL opens with draw

THE 2017 National Soccer League season opened with a 1-1 draw between premiership defenders Lae City Dwellers and hosts Madang on Saturday.

Spurred on by a vocal home crowd, Madang scored first when the team’s best ball worker Hanson Topio did his five-second magic before directing a perfect pass into the goal where Papalau Awele was on hand to hit home.

Lae City Dwellers returned with hope to either level or win the match against the home side.

Hope seemed to have slipped away for the visitors but a few minutes before full time captain Raymond Gunemba, who would not let his father and coach Peter down, produced the “miracle” for his team to level the ledger 1-1.

Coach Peter Gunemba said his son had an injured knee but would not let the team down.

The happy coach said it was a tough match for both teams but was happy to have seen big improvements in how both teams have performed in previous games.

Madang coach Mike Seven said the Madang side trained hard for the match and it was great to have forced the draw against the champions.

According to Seven the Madang boys have improved their ball work and but still needed to tidy up in a few areas in their next matches.

Acting NSL president Benny Popoitai was happy to see the games kick off at a venue where there was a lot of support for the competition.

Popoitai said six teams had put their hands up for the 2017 NSL season including newcomers Southern Strikers and Buang FC.

The match between the two new teams also scheduled for last Saturday in Madang, was forfeited.

In the third game, Huawei PS United beat Besta United 2-1.

