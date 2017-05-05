NSL opens in Madang

By ISAAC LIRI

THE PNG Football Association-sanctioned National Soccer League is scheduled to start tomorrow at the Laiwaden Oval in Madang with a triple-header.

The first game will see Besta PNG United take on Huawei PS United, followed by the clash between Port Moresby-based newcomers Southern Strikers and Mt Hagen’s Buang FC.

The main game will feature defending champions Lae City Dwellers and hosts Madang FC. NSL competition manager Simon Koima told The National before leaving for Madang yesterday that a large crowd was expected.

“Madang always draws large crowds when it comes to football,” Koima said.

“We have a lot of faithful soccer followers in Madang so I have no doubt that it will be big and exciting for teams and their supporters.

“We will have people in Wewak coming, people from Lae, Mt Hagen and Port Moresby so I see no reason for the NSL not to make a sellout this weekend.

“It has taken us too long waiting for the NSL to start.

“I would also like to see the two new teams — Buang FC and Southern Strikers — go head-to-head.

“It would be interesting to see how they play and what sort of style they bring to the NSL.

“More interestingly, we will see the main game as a replay of the 2015 NSL grand final between the Dwellers and Madang.

“These two teams recently represented the country at the OFC Champions League and it will be an interesting match-up when they go head-to-head.

“They have a rivalry so I think it will be an electrifying match-up,” he said.

Fixtures: Besta PNG United FC v PS Huawei FC 10am, Buang FC v Southern Strikers FC – 12.30pm, Lae City Dwellers v Madang FC – 3.00pm

