NSL premiers Dwellers down Madang 1-0

NATIONAL Soccer League defending champions Lae City Dwellers proved their worth downing Madang FC 1-0 in wet conditions on Saturday at the PNG Football Academy in Lae.

Dwellers and Kapuls striker Obert Bika’s 16th minute goal in the first half went unanswered as the Morobeans managed to hold off a fast finishing Madang side that displayed outstanding skills led by skipper Alwin Komolong, who played his first NSL game.

“Madang put a lot of pressure on us but credit to our defenders,” Dwellers coach Peter Gunemba said.

“I think Madang could have won if they had proper execution and if their finishers did well, they could have found the net.” NSL match commissioner Alex Toki described the game as one of the best matches so far this season.

“Both teams were outstanding, both teams had depth of talent and experience and it was just exciting to watch. It was like a grand final match,” Toki added.

Meanwhile, in the earlier game Besta United secured their second win of the semi professional competition beating PS United 3-1.

Besta coach Harrison Kamake was pleased with their back-to-back wins which would help them achieve their aim.

“We know there are some big games ahead but we want to do well and finish off the competition on a high note,” Kamake said.

“Our goal is to make the finals, maybe second or third spot before the finals.” In the other match, Buang snatched their first 3-2 win over Yamaros.

Round 6 results: Sat, June 24 – Dwellers 1 Madang 0, Besta United 3 PS United 1, Buang 3 Yamaros 2. Standings: Dwellers 13, Madang 10, PS United 10, Besta United 7, Buang 7, Yamaros 1.

