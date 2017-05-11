NSL set for full-house: Koima

NATIONAL Soccer League competition manager Simon Koima says the NSL board will ensure that all six teams will be ready for round two in Lae this Saturday.

Koima was responding to queries from The National on why a game was forfeited last weekend in Madang when Southern Strikers failed to play Buang FC.

“It was a setback for the Southern Strikers and for the competition as a whole. But we will ensure that all games run smoothly this weekend, Koima said. “We believe they have sorted out their in-house issues and will be ready to play this week.”

Koima said the NSL board chaired by Benny Popoitai will decide on the consequence of the forfeit as it was considered dubious in such a semi-professional competition that produces the bulk of players for the national team (Kapuls).

“They will probably pay a fine or other for the forfeit but the board is yet to make a decision on that.

“This will ensure such incidences are avoided in future,” he said.

In related news, Koima said all three NSL games this Saturday will be played at the PNG Football Academy in Lae.

He said the PNG Sports Foundation has given a notice indicating that all PNGFA-sanctioned games would not be played in venues are managed by the foundation due to outstanding bills.

“I think the PNGFA is not the only federation that owes the PNG Sports Foundation. There are others as well but apart from that we will still go ahead with our games at the PNG Football Academy,” Koima said.

No NSL games will be played at the Sir Ignatius Kilage Stadium’ which is managed by the foundation, until outstanding bills are paid.

