NSL triple header turnout pleases comp manager

NATIONAL Soccer League competitions manager Simon Koima was pleased to see a good turnout in the round-two triple header in Lae on Saturday.

Hundreds, who turned up to witness the games in the Morobe capital, were thrilled by the action displayed on Saturday.

Koima thanked all supporters, teams and the PNG Football Association for making the second triple header a success.

Koima said the NSL was receiving great feedback from supporters since round one kick started in Madang the week before, and encouraged the soccer fraternity in the country to continue to back the semi-professional competition.

Also there to witness the triple header was NSL chairman Benny Popoitai, NSL board members Xavier Victor and Dr Miok Komolong, and PNG Kapuls coach Fleming Serristlev.

All guests were treated to great football action and Serristlev had his eyes fixed on a couple of new talents that were outstanding over the weekend.

In related news Koima confirmed that Yamaros was a new inclusion to the competition and thanked the franchise for being part of the competition.

Yamaros team manager Micah Kaneng said the club had to sort out some in-house issues before fully participating and acknowledged the NSL board for providing the opportunity for the club and its players.

“We are grateful to be finally taking part in the NSL because we want our players to go out there and play,” he said.

“We are also grateful for Vitis Industries for coming on board and making it possible for us to take part this year.”

Southern Strikers were including in the NSL, however, the club is yet to sort out in-house matters to take part in the competition.

