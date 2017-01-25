NSO to conduct survey

THE National Statistical Office is preparing to conduct the 2018 Household Income and Expenditure Survey (HIES) to rebase the 2012 consumer price index basket.

The HIES will collect other information to measure the socio-economic status of households and communities in the country.

It is important for the revision of the CPI basket of goods and services because the spending patterns of people have changed over the years.

The survey would be used to create a separate CPI basket for rural and urban areas. The 2018 HIES data collection will also enhance data inputs into national accounts from the household level.

NSO held a workshop with its staff at the Koitaki Country Club at Sogeri last week to finalise preparations before the elections.

National Statistician, Roko Koloma said the purpose of the workshop was to evaluate the 2009/2010 HIES, make recommendations for improvement and plan a way forward for the survey in 2018.

He said the evaluation report would ensure consistency in rebasing the CPI in 2018.

Like this: Like Loading...