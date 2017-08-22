Nuku farmers wait for help

NUKU district in West Sepik has been neglected for too long.

Before and during independence Nuku was an agricultural hub; the people cultivated rice, coffee, cocoa, vanilla as well as cattle, fish farming, piggery, poultry and many others.

Today, local farmers knock on the door of the Department of Agriculture and Livestock office to seek advice and assistance and get anything.

They are often told that nothing has been forthcoming from Port Moresby so the department can’t help.

How can the simple local farmers of Nuku survive on their own traditional farming methods while others have gone in advanced farming techniques?

How are the DSIP and PSIP funds distributed? Can those in authority hire an auditor to audit the acquittals?

Anyone who is found to have misused funds must be put behind bars.

B. Yenowi

Lae.

