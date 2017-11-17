Nuku needs govt grant

THE Nuku people of West Sepik need Government grant for real development.

We had been relying on the district services improvement programme (DSIP) for the past five years, thanks to the O’Neill Government.

However, no sealing has been achieved on the road.

There is no real major developments in infrastructure, health and education due to the lack of direct Government funding.

Development over the past five years has been slow.

We are part of Papua New Guinea and we need the Government’s direct funding for real development.

Gilbert Wasen

Nuku

