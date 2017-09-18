Nukundi aims to develop Kuk heritage site

THE Kuk heritage site in Western Highlands will receive a major boost, Transport and Infrastructure Minister Wesley Nukundi, says.

Nukundi, who is the MP for Dei, said Kuk would be developed into major tourist attraction.

The Kuk heritage site is in Dei Nukundi told people at Kenembo Primary School on Saturday, during the country’s 42nd Independence Day anniversary celebrations, that one of the early agricultural activities in the country started in his electorate.

“Our people became the first to grow crops and teach the world about farming” Nukundi said.

He said his district development authority would make the site a priority project and develop it over the years.

“I am personally giving my undertaking to develop the site and remove villagers occupying State land and houses at the research site,” he said.

Nukundi said he wanted his district to become another tourist destination in the country.

He told the people that in this term in Parliament, he would help the people grow the local economy.

“Our district administration will help revive all our coffee plantations,” he said.

“We will also build a township at Peng where we will have shopping centres, banks, postal services and many other services.”

Nukundi said a plan for the township was already in place and Prime Minister Peter O’Neill would visit the district soon to launch the project.

He said roads and schools were built during his first term in office and in this term, the district would see a focus on new areas such as the township and the economy.

Like this: Like Loading...