Nukundi prevented from filing nomination

Dei open MP Wesley Nukundi was yesterday prevented from filing his nomination in his district by supporters of other candidates.

Provincial police commander Chief Superintendent Martin Lakari told The National that when Nukundi went to file the nomination, some people fired gunshots and threatened him and his supporters.

Lakari said that he was informed of the incident and he sent two mobile squad units to the area to maintain peace and allow the incumbent MP to file his nomination. He said that there was no casualty although supporters of other candidates tried to stop him from going in the office.

Lakari said that this was the only election-related incident reported yesterday in the district.

He said that in three other districts nominations were conducted peacefully.

Lakari appealed to supporters and their candidates not to race cars in Hagen city.

He said that racing was not a good example for candidates who were putting their hands up to become leaders. “I want to appeal to all drivers to respect traffic rules when driving on a public road, it looks bad to see vehicles fully loaded with people speeding like racing cars,” he said. Candidates and their supporters sped on both lanes since nominations opened this week.

