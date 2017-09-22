Nukundj signs deal to improve Transport Dept

A PARTNERSHIP arrangement between Australia and Papua New Guinea has been signed to improve the functions of the Transport Department.

Minister for Transport and Infrastructure Westly Nukundj and Australian High Commission Minister-Counsellor Benedict David signed the two-year deal in Port Moresby yesterday.

Australia will help the department improve transport for the people.

Nukundj said the partnership “will help the department meet the needs of the transport sector”.

“This support is crucial to delivering the goals set out in our corporate plan,” he said.

The support will be in maritime, aviation and land transport.

Nukundj said would assist PNG’s preparations for Apec 2018, optimise sectoral funding arrangements and support ongoing institutional reforms, legislative drafting, budget preparation, and reporting and policy development.

The arrangement aims to boost capabilities at the National Weather Service “given the critical role of weather forecasting and modelling for transport safety”.

David noted the strength and depth of the bilateral partnership in the sector.

“Australia is proud to build on our long-standing support for the transport sector, which is a key pillar of our growing economic and security partnership with PNG. We look forward to working with Papua New Guinea’s new government to tackle its key priorities in the sector.”

Like this: Like Loading...